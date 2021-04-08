Niu Technologies (NIU) Receives a Buy from Needham

Needham analyst Vincent Yu assigned a Buy rating to Niu Technologies (NIU) today and set a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $36.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Yu is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 53.5% and a 55.8% success rate. Yu covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tencent Music Entertainment Group, China Online Education Group, and So-Young International.

Niu Technologies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $45.17.

Niu Technologies’ market cap is currently $2.79B and has a P/E ratio of 117.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 19.07.

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion battery-powered e-scooters. The company was founded in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

