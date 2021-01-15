Niu Technologies (NIU) Receives a Buy from Needham

In a report released today, Vincent Yu from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Niu Technologies (NIU), with a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $39.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Yu is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 46.4% and a 57.8% success rate. Yu covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tencent Music Entertainment Group, China Online Education Group, and So-Young International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Niu Technologies with a $43.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $37.44 and a one-year low of $6.08. Currently, Niu Technologies has an average volume of 2.15M.

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion battery-powered e-scooters. The company was founded in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.