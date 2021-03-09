Niu Technologies (NIU) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

Needham analyst Vincent Yu assigned a Buy rating to Niu Technologies (NIU) today and set a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Yu is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 50.5% and a 60.9% success rate. Yu covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tencent Music Entertainment Group, China Online Education Group, and Ehang Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Niu Technologies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $45.17, representing a 41.1% upside. In a report issued on March 5, Daiwa also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $41.50 price target.

Based on Niu Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $894 million and net profit of $80.01 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $654 million and had a net profit of $66.41 million.

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion battery-powered e-scooters. The company was founded in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

