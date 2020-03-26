Nisource (NI) Receives a Hold from Barclays

In a report released today, Eric Beaumont from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Nisource (NI), with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Beaumont is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.0% and a 47.5% success rate. Beaumont covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Infrastructure, Public Service Enterprise, and American Electric Power.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nisource is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $29.75.

Based on Nisource’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.4 billion and GAAP net loss of $139 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.46 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $11.7 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 54 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NI in relation to earlier this year.

NiSource, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The Electric Operations segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Merrillville, IN.

