Nisource (NI) Receives a Buy from Credit Suisse

In a report released yesterday, Michael Weinstein W. from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Nisource (NI), with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $23.13.

According to TipRanks.com, W. is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.7% and a 52.5% success rate. W. covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Nextera Energy Partners, Pinnacle West Capital, and Centerpoint Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Nisource with a $28.75 average price target.

Nisource’s market cap is currently $9.39B and has a P/E ratio of 28.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.59.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 54 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NI in relation to earlier this year.

NiSource, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The Electric Operations segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Merrillville, IN.