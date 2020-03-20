NioCorp Developments (NIOBF) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Heiko Ihle from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on NioCorp Developments (NIOBF), with a price target of $0.90. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -25.8% and a 15.7% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and First Majestic Silver.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NioCorp Developments is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $0.90.

The company has a one-year high of $0.72 and a one-year low of $0.36. Currently, NioCorp Developments has an average volume of 175.6K.

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. It focuses on a superalloy materials project in Southeast Nebraska for the production of niobium, scandium, and titanium. The company was founded on February 27, 1987 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.