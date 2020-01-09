Nine Energy Service (NINE) Receives a Hold from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Christopher Voie maintained a Hold rating on Nine Energy Service (NINE) today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Voie is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.5% and a 33.3% success rate. Voie covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Oil States International, Helmerich & Payne, and Nabors Industries.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nine Energy Service is a Hold with an average price target of $8.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Nine Energy Service’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $20.63 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $77.34 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Nine Energy Service, Inc. operates as an oilfield services company, which provides completion, wireline, and cementing solutions. It offers a geographical footprint in the basins that count and the full range of conventional and unconventional completions, wireline, and cementing services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.