Nikola (NKLA) Receives a Hold from Wedbush

In a report released today, Daniel Ives from Wedbush maintained a Hold rating on Nikola (NKLA), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.98, close to its 52-week low of $10.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 35.6% and a 73.9% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Nuance Communications, and Palo Alto Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nikola is a Hold with an average price target of $24.00.

Based on Nikola’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $147 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $49K and had a GAAP net loss of $26.28 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 47 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NKLA in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on searching for prospective target businesses to acquire. The company was founded on January 23, 2018 and is headquartered in Mamaroneck, NY.