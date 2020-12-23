Nike (NKE) Receives a Sell from DZ BANK AG

In a report released yesterday, Robert Czerwensky from DZ BANK AG maintained a Sell rating on Nike (NKE). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $142.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Czerwensky is ranked #6213 out of 7169 analysts.

Nike has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $162.39.

Nike’s market cap is currently $215.5B and has a P/E ratio of 81.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 24.69.

NIKE, Inc. engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate. The North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; and Asia Pacific & Latin America segments refers to the design, development, marketing, and selling of athletic footwear, apparel, and equipment. The Global Brand Divisions represents NIKE Brand licensing businesses. The Converse segment designs, markets, licenses, and sells casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories. The Corporate segment consists of unallocated general and administrative expenses. The company was founded by William Jay Bowerman and Philip H. Knight in 1964 and is headquartered in Beaverton, OR.