Nike (NKE) Receives a Sell from DZ BANK AG

DZ BANK AG analyst Michael Pohn maintained a Sell rating on Nike (NKE) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $130.05.

Nike has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $166.17.

Nike’s market cap is currently $204.1B and has a P/E ratio of 47.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 17.59.

NIKE, Inc. is a maker of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories and equipment. It also sells athletic lifestyle sneakers, apparel and accessories under the Converse line. The company was founded by William Jay Bowerman and Philip H. Knight in 1964 and is headquartered in Beaverton, OR.

