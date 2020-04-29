Nike (NKE) Receives a Hold from Deutsche Bank

In a report released today, Jaina Mistry from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on Nike (NKE), with a price target of $84.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $90.34.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Nike with a $96.46 average price target.

Based on Nike’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending February 29, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $10.1 billion and net profit of $847 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $9.61 billion and had a net profit of $1.1 billion.

NIKE, Inc. engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate. The North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; and Asia Pacific & Latin America segments refers to the design, development, marketing, and selling of athletic footwear, apparel, and equipment. The Global Brand Divisions represents NIKE Brand licensing businesses. The Converse segment designs, markets, licenses, and sells casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories. The Corporate segment consists of unallocated general and administrative expenses. The company was founded by William Jay Bowerman and Philip H. Knight in 1964 and is headquartered in Beaverton, OR.

