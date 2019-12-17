Nike (NKE) Receives a Buy from Pivotal Research

In a report released today, Mitch Kummetz from Pivotal Research reiterated a Buy rating on Nike (NKE), with a price target of $114.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $98.81, close to its 52-week high of $99.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Kummetz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 66.7% success rate. Kummetz covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Shoe Carnival, Foot Locker, and Boot Barn.

Nike has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $105.62, implying a 7.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 2, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $118.00 price target.

Based on Nike’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending August 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $10.65 billion and net profit of $1.37 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $9.37 billion and had a net profit of $847 million.

