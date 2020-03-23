Nike (NKE) Receives a Buy from Pivotal Research

In a report released today, Mitch Kummetz from Pivotal Research reiterated a Buy rating on Nike (NKE), with a price target of $78.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $67.45, close to its 52-week low of $60.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Kummetz is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.9% and a 48.4% success rate. Kummetz covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Shoe Carnival, Foot Locker, and Boot Barn.

Nike has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $101.28, implying a 41.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 10, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $106.00 price target.

Based on Nike’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending November 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $10.33 billion and net profit of $1.12 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $9.61 billion and had a net profit of $1.1 billion.

