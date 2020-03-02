Nike (NKE) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After BMO Capital and UBS gave Nike (NYSE: NKE) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Piper Sandler. Analyst Erinn Murphy maintained a Buy rating on Nike today and set a price target of $103.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $89.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Murphy is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -3.7% and a 43.1% success rate. Murphy covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Lululemon Athletica, and Steven Madden.

Nike has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $113.55, a 32.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 19, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $119.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $105.62 and a one-year low of $77.07. Currently, Nike has an average volume of 6.43M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on NKE: