Nike (NKE) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After J.P. Morgan and UBS gave Nike (NYSE: NKE) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Needham. Analyst Rick Patel maintained a Buy rating on Nike today and set a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $101.38, close to its 52-week high of $105.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Patel is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.4% and a 41.0% success rate. Patel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Designer Brands, Capri Holdings, and Ralph Lauren.

Nike has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $113.87, implying an 11.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 3, UBS also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $136.00 price target.

Nike’s market cap is currently $157.9B and has a P/E ratio of 35.52. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 16.90.

