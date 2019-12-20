Nike (NKE) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs gave Nike (NYSE: NKE) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Susquehanna. Analyst Sam Poser reiterated a Buy rating on Nike yesterday and set a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $101.15, close to its 52-week high of $101.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Poser is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 58.3% success rate. Poser covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Wolverine World Wide, and Lululemon Athletica.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Nike with a $106.18 average price target, which is a 5.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 5, Goldman Sachs also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $112.00 price target.

Nike’s market cap is currently $157.9B and has a P/E ratio of 37.81. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 17.15.

