Nike (NKE) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs gave Nike (NYSE: NKE) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Guggenheim. Analyst Robert Drbul maintained a Buy rating on Nike yesterday and set a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $101.15, close to its 52-week high of $101.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Drbul is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 69.5% success rate. Drbul covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Burlington Stores, and Capri Holdings.

Nike has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $105.82, a 5.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 5, Goldman Sachs also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $112.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $101.27 and a one-year low of $66.53. Currently, Nike has an average volume of 6.44M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.