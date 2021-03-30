Nike (NKE) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After UBS and Morgan Stanley gave Nike (NYSE: NKE) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Oppenheimer. Analyst Brian Nagel maintained a Buy rating on Nike today and set a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $133.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 37.8% and a 78.1% success rate. Nagel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, The Lovesac Company, and Lululemon Athletica.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nike is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $167.89, which is a 26.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 15, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $170.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Nike’s market cap is currently $209.7B and has a P/E ratio of 50.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -408.69.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

NIKE, Inc. is a maker of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories and equipment. It also sells athletic lifestyle sneakers, apparel and accessories under the Converse line. The company was founded by William Jay Bowerman and Philip H. Knight in 1964 and is headquartered in Beaverton, OR.

Read More on NKE: