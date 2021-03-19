Nike (NKE) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After HSBC and UBS gave Nike (NYSE: NKE) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from RBC Capital. Analyst Kate Fitzsimons maintained a Buy rating on Nike yesterday and set a price target of $165.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $143.17, close to its 52-week high of $147.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzsimons is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.8% and a 68.1% success rate. Fitzsimons covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Burlington Stores, and Abercrombie Fitch.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Nike with a $165.18 average price target, implying a 14.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 8, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $183.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $147.95 and a one-year low of $60.00. Currently, Nike has an average volume of 5.36M.

NIKE, Inc. is a maker of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories and equipment. It also sells athletic lifestyle sneakers, apparel and accessories under the Converse line. The company was founded by William Jay Bowerman and Philip H. Knight in 1964 and is headquartered in Beaverton, OR.

