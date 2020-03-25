Nike (NKE) Gets a Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analyst Paul Trussell maintained a Hold rating on Nike (NKE) today and set a price target of $84.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $72.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Trussell is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.1% and a 51.7% success rate. Trussell covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as United Natural Foods, Burlington Stores, and Designer Brands.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nike is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $95.28, implying a 45.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $87.00 price target.

Based on Nike’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending November 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $10.33 billion and net profit of $1.12 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $9.37 billion and had a net profit of $847 million.

NIKE, Inc. engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate. The North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; and Asia Pacific & Latin America segments refers to the design, development, marketing, and selling of athletic footwear, apparel, and equipment. The Global Brand Divisions represents NIKE Brand licensing businesses. The Converse segment designs, markets, licenses, and sells casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories. The Corporate segment consists of unallocated general and administrative expenses. The company was founded by William Jay Bowerman and Philip H. Knight in 1964 and is headquartered in Beaverton, OR.

