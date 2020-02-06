Nike (NKE) Gets a Buy Rating from Susquehanna

In a report released yesterday, Sam Poser from Susquehanna reiterated a Buy rating on Nike (NKE), with a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $100.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Poser is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.5% and a 55.5% success rate. Poser covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Wolverine World Wide, and Lululemon Athletica.

Nike has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $113.87, representing an 11.9% upside. In a report issued on February 3, UBS also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $136.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Nike’s market cap is currently $156.6B and has a P/E ratio of 35.22. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 16.76.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on NKE: