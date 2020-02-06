Nike (NKE) Gets a Buy Rating from Guggenheim

In a report released today, Robert Drbul from Guggenheim maintained a Buy rating on Nike (NKE). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $100.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Drbul is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 67.1% success rate. Drbul covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Burlington Stores, and Capri Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Nike with a $113.87 average price target, an 11.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 3, UBS also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $136.00 price target.

Based on Nike’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending November 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $10.33 billion and net profit of $1.12 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $9.37 billion and had a net profit of $847 million.

