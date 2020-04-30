Nielsen Holdings (NLSN) Receives a Buy from Needham

In a report released today, Laura Martin from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Nielsen Holdings (NLSN), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.0% and a 62.7% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Peloton Interactive, World Wrestling, and Walt Disney.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Nielsen Holdings with a $21.86 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $25.67 and a one-year low of $11.62. Currently, Nielsen Holdings has an average volume of 4.58M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 87 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NLSN in relation to earlier this year.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Buy and Watch segments. The Buy segments offers consumer packaged goods to manufacturers and retailers. The Watch segment delivers services to media and advertising clients. The company was founded by Arthur C. Nielsen, Sr. in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, NY.