Nielsen Holdings (NLSN) Receives a Buy from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Toni Kaplan from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Nielsen Holdings (NLSN), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $22.48, close to its 52-week high of $24.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaplan is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -3.2% and a 43.1% success rate. Kaplan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Terminix Global Holdings, ARAMARK Holdings, and Bright Horizons.

Nielsen Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.25.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Nielsen Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.56 billion and net profit of $7 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.62 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $472 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Buy and Watch segments. The Buy segments offers consumer packaged goods to manufacturers and retailers. The Watch segment delivers services to media and advertising clients. The company was founded by Arthur C. Nielsen, Sr. in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, NY.