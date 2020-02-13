Nice-Systems (NICE) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Oppenheimer analyst Shaul Eyal reiterated a Buy rating on Nice-Systems (NICE) today and set a price target of $193.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $176.70, close to its 52-week high of $182.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Eyal is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 66.4% success rate. Eyal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, Ping Identity Holding, and CyberArk Software.

Nice-Systems has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $170.00, which is a -3.5% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $187.00 price target.

Based on Nice-Systems’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $45.35 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $61.87 million.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions.