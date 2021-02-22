Nice-Systems (NICE) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Barclays and Rosenblatt Securities gave Nice-Systems (NASDAQ: NICE) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Morgan Stanley. Analyst Sanjit Singh maintained a Buy rating on Nice-Systems today and set a price target of $338.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $242.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.2% and a 51.4% success rate. Singh covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, Citrix Systems, and Datto Holding.

Nice-Systems has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $301.22, which is a 22.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 10, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $290.00 price target.

Nice-Systems’ market cap is currently $15.59B and has a P/E ratio of 88.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 29.19.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention. The Security Solutions segment offers suites including incident debriefing and investigation; public safety emergency response optimization; video surveillance and analytics; situation management; and intelligence and law enforcement. The Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions segment includes for enterprise risk management, anti-money laundering, fraud prevention, and brokerage compliance services. The company was founded on September 28, 1986 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.