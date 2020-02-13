Nice-Systems (NICE) Gets a Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

In a report released yesterday, Ryan Koontz from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Buy rating on Nice-Systems (NICE), with a price target of $187.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $176.91, close to its 52-week high of $182.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Koontz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.7% and a 74.5% success rate. Koontz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lumentum Holdings, Juniper Networks, and Arista Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nice-Systems is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $170.00.

Based on Nice-Systems’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $45.35 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $61.87 million.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions.