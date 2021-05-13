Nice-Systems (NICE) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan maintained a Buy rating on Nice-Systems (NICE) today and set a price target of $290.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $224.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Horan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 65.1% success rate. Horan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rackspace Technology, Lumen Technologies, and Vonage Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nice-Systems is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $300.86.

Nice-Systems’ market cap is currently $14.01B and has a P/E ratio of 76.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 20.70.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention. The Security Solutions segment offers suites including incident debriefing and investigation; public safety emergency response optimization; video surveillance and analytics; situation management; and intelligence and law enforcement. The Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions segment includes for enterprise risk management, anti-money laundering, fraud prevention, and brokerage compliance services. The company was founded on September 28, 1986 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.