NIC (EGOV) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

In a report released yesterday, Brian Gesuale from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on NIC (EGOV). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $24.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Gesuale is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 72.7% success rate. Gesuale covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Roper Technologies, and Caci International.

NIC has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.67.

The company has a one-year high of $25.94 and a one-year low of $15.49. Currently, NIC has an average volume of 295.4K.

NIC, Inc. is a digital government services, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of digital government solutions and secure payment processing. It operates through Outsourced Portals and Other Software and Services segments. The Outsourced Portals segment operates digital government services on an enterprise-wide basis for state and local governments. The Software and Services segment provides software development and digital government services. The company was founded by Harry H. Herington, Ross C. Hartley, William F. Bradley and Jeffery S. Fraser in 1992 and is headquartered in Olathe, KS.