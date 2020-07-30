NIC (EGOV) Gets a Buy Rating from Barrington

Barrington analyst Gary Prestopino maintained a Buy rating on NIC (EGOV) today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $22.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 46.5% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kar Auction Services, Points International, and Liquidity Services.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for NIC with a $30.00 average price target.

NIC’s market cap is currently $1.49B and has a P/E ratio of 29.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.65.

NIC, Inc. is a digital government services, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of digital government solutions and secure payment processing. It operates through Outsourced Portals and Other Software and Services segments. The Outsourced Portals segment operates digital government services on an enterprise-wide basis for state and local governments. The Software and Services segment provides software development and digital government services. The company was founded by Harry H. Herington, Ross C. Hartley, William F. Bradley and Jeffery S. Fraser in 1992 and is headquartered in Olathe, KS.