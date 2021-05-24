NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM) Receives a Buy from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Derek Archila maintained a Buy rating on NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $28.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Archila is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 44.6% success rate. Archila covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Phasebio Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for NGM Biopharmaceuticals with a $43.75 average price target, which is a 50.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 10, Chardan Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $44.00 price target.

Based on NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $21.58 million and GAAP net loss of $27.54 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $24.36 million and had a GAAP net loss of $19.12 million.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for major diseases with an initial focus on cardio-metabolic and liver diseases. Its portfolio if composed of product candidates which focuses on non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, type 2 diabetes, obesity, oncology and age-related macular degeneration. The company was founded by Jin-Long Chen in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.