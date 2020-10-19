NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM) Receives a Buy from B.Riley Financial

B.Riley Financial analyst Mayank Mamtani reiterated a Buy rating on NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM) today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 47.6% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for NGM Biopharmaceuticals with a $33.00 average price target.

Based on NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $19.76 million and GAAP net loss of $25.62 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $25.34 million and had a GAAP net loss of $7.67 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 70 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NGM in relation to earlier this year.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for major diseases with an initial focus on cardio-metabolic and liver diseases. Its portfolio if composed of product candidates which focuses on non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, type 2 diabetes, obesity, oncology and age-related macular degeneration. The company was founded by Jin-Long Chen in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.