NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM) Gets a Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Derek Archila reiterated a Buy rating on NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $24.45, close to its 52-week high of $25.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Archila is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 50.0% success rate. Archila covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.67.

The company has a one-year high of $25.09 and a one-year low of $9.25. Currently, NGM Biopharmaceuticals has an average volume of 146.5K.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for major diseases with an initial focus on cardio-metabolic and liver diseases. Its portfolio if composed of product candidates which focuses on non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, type 2 diabetes, obesity, oncology and age-related macular degeneration. The company was founded by Jin-Long Chen in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.