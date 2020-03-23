NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM) Gets a Buy Rating from Cowen & Co.

In a report released today, Ritu Baral from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM), with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Baral is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.0% and a 31.3% success rate. Baral covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Milestone Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for NGM Biopharmaceuticals with a $31.50 average price target, implying a 169.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 13, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $22.95 and a one-year low of $8.81. Currently, NGM Biopharmaceuticals has an average volume of 335.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 100 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NGM in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its portfolio include aldafermin (NGM282), NGM313, NGM120, NGM217, NGM621, and NGM395.