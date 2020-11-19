NGL Energy Partners (NGL) Receives a Sell from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Michael Blum maintained a Sell rating on NGL Energy Partners (NGL) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.82, close to its 52-week low of $1.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Blum is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 57.9% success rate. Blum covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Cheniere Energy Partners, Dcp Midstream Partners, and Phillips 66 Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NGL Energy Partners is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $3.63.

The company has a one-year high of $12.08 and a one-year low of $1.15. Currently, NGL Energy Partners has an average volume of 906.4K.

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the ownership and operation of a vertically integrated energy business. It operates through the following segments: Crude Oil Logistics; Water Solutions; Liquids; Refined Products and Renewables; and Corporate and Other. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries or for resale at owned and leased pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs. The Water Solutions segment provides services for the treatment and disposal of wastewater generated from crude oil and natural gas production and for the disposal of solids such as tank bottoms and drilling fluids and perform trucks washouts. The Liquid segment supplies natural gas liquids to retailers, wholesalers, refiners, and petrochemical plants. The Refined Products and Renewables segment conducts gasoline, diesel, ethanol, and biodiesel marketing operations. The Corporate and Other segment include corporate expenses that are not allocated to the reportable segments. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.