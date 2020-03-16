Nexus Real Estate Investment (EFRTF) Receives a Buy from Echelon Wealth Partners

In a report issued on March 13, Stephan Boire from Echelon Wealth Partners maintained a Buy rating on Nexus Real Estate Investment (EFRTF), with a price target of C$2.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.26, close to its 52-week low of $1.22.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nexus Real Estate Investment is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.81.

Nexus Real Estate Investment’s market cap is currently $128.2M and has a P/E ratio of 4.89. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.83.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial, office, and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The company was founded on May 10, 2013 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.