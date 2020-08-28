Nexus Real Estate Investment (EFRTF) Gets a Buy Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

In a report issued on August 17, Frederic Blondeau from Echelon Wealth Partners maintained a Buy rating on Nexus Real Estate Investment (EFRTF), with a price target of C$2.10. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Blondeau is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.3% and a 42.1% success rate. Blondeau covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, Cominar Real Estate Investment, and Summit Industrial Income REIT.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Nexus Real Estate Investment with a $1.56 average price target, which is a 23.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 4, Desjardins also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$1.80 price target.

Nexus Real Estate Investment’s market cap is currently $136M and has a P/E ratio of 3.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.65.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 7 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of EFRTF in relation to earlier this year.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America.