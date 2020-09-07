Nexus Real Estate Investment (EFRTF) Gets a Buy Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Frederic Blondeau maintained a Buy rating on Nexus Real Estate Investment (EFRTF) on August 26 and set a price target of C$2.10. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Blondeau is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -5.8% and a 38.8% success rate. Blondeau covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT, and Cominar Real Estate Investment.

Nexus Real Estate Investment has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.57, which is a 24.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 18, Desjardins also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$2.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Nexus Real Estate Investment’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $15.59 million and net profit of $13.67 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $15 million and had a net profit of $4.04 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 6 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of EFRTF in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America.