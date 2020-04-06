Nextier Oilfield Solutions (NEX) Receives a Hold from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler analyst John Daniel maintained a Hold rating on Nextier Oilfield Solutions (NEX) today and set a price target of $1.70. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.41, close to its 52-week low of $1.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Daniel is ranked #5975 out of 6217 analysts.

Nextier Oilfield Solutions has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $3.75.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $12.50 and a one-year low of $1.00. Currently, Nextier Oilfield Solutions has an average volume of 2.24M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Inc.is an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company was founded in October 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More on NEX: