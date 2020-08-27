Nextier Oilfield Solutions (NEX) Receives a Hold from Citigroup

Citigroup analyst Scott Gruber maintained a Hold rating on Nextier Oilfield Solutions (NEX) yesterday and set a price target of $3.20. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Gruber is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.8% and a 42.1% success rate. Gruber covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Liberty Oilfield Services, Select Energy Services, and Core Laboratories.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nextier Oilfield Solutions is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.33.

Based on Nextier Oilfield Solutions’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $628 million and GAAP net loss of $71.76 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $428 million and had a GAAP net loss of $4.98 million.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Inc.is an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company was founded in October 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.