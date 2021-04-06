Nextier Oilfield Solutions (NEX) Got Some Good News

Citigroup analyst Scott Gruber upgraded Nextier Oilfield Solutions (NEX) to Buy today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Gruber is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 47.3% success rate. Gruber covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Liberty Oilfield Services, Oceaneering International, and Baker Hughes Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Nextier Oilfield Solutions with a $5.00 average price target, implying a 30.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 25, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

Based on Nextier Oilfield Solutions’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $215 million and GAAP net loss of $60.21 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $528 million and had a GAAP net loss of $82.93 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 23 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NEX in relation to earlier this year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Inc.is an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company was founded in October 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

