Nextier Oilfield Solutions (NEX) Gets a Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

In a report issued on March 9, Stephen Gengaro from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Buy rating on Nextier Oilfield Solutions (NEX), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.26.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nextier Oilfield Solutions is a Hold with an average price target of $4.03, a 15.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 19, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $3.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $5.81 and a one-year low of $1.00. Currently, Nextier Oilfield Solutions has an average volume of 1.79M.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Inc.is an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company was founded in October 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

