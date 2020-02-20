Nextera Energy Partners (NEP) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Oppenheimer and Credit Suisse gave Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE: NEP) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from BMO Capital. Analyst James Thalacker initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Nextera Energy Partners today and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $61.46, close to its 52-week high of $61.87.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nextera Energy Partners is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $57.75.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Nextera Energy Partners’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $206 million and net profit of $36 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $155 million and had a GAAP net loss of $16 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.