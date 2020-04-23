NextEra Energy (NEE) Receives a Hold from Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse analyst Michael Weinstein W. maintained a Hold rating on NextEra Energy (NEE) today and set a price target of $252.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $242.41.

According to TipRanks.com, W. is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.2% and a 51.3% success rate. W. covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Nextera Energy Partners, Pinnacle West Capital, and Centerpoint Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for NextEra Energy with a $263.36 average price target, which is a 6.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 14, Morgan Stanley also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $246.00 price target.

NextEra Energy’s market cap is currently $121B and has a P/E ratio of 30.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.57.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 63 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NEE in relation to earlier this year.

NextEra Energy, Inc. is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar. It provides full energy and capacity requirements services; engages in power and gas marketing and trading activities; participates in natural gas production and pipeline infrastructure development; and owns a retail electricity provider. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.