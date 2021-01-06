NextEra Energy (NEE) Receives a Hold from Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse analyst Michael Weinstein W. maintained a Hold rating on NextEra Energy (NEE) today and set a price target of $77.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $79.04, close to its 52-week high of $83.34.

According to TipRanks.com, W. is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 37.5% and a 66.2% success rate. W. covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Nextera Energy Partners, Consolidated Edison, and Centerpoint Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for NextEra Energy with a $80.19 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $83.34 and a one-year low of $43.70. Currently, NextEra Energy has an average volume of 7.04M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 73 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NEE in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

NextEra Energy, Inc. is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar. It provides full energy and capacity requirements services; engages in power and gas marketing and trading activities; participates in natural gas production and pipeline infrastructure development; and owns a retail electricity provider. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Read More on NEE: