NextEra Energy (NEE) Receives a Hold from Barclays

In a report released yesterday, Eric Beaumont from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on NextEra Energy (NEE), with a price target of $269.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $208.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Beaumont is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.2% and a 47.3% success rate. Beaumont covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Infrastructure, Public Service Enterprise, and American Electric Power.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NextEra Energy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $269.27.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

NextEra Energy’s market cap is currently $102.1B and has a P/E ratio of 26.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.76.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 61 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NEE in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.