NextEra Energy (NEE) Executives are Making Moves with Their Shares

Today, a Director at NextEra Energy (NEE), James Lawrence Camaren, bought shares of NEE for $243.6K.

This recent transaction increases James Lawrence Camaren’s holding in the company by 2.91% to a total of $9.03 million. In addition to James Lawrence Camaren, one other NEE executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on NextEra Energy’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $4.19 billion and quarterly net profit of $975 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.9 billion and had a net profit of $422 million. The company has a one-year high of $283.35 and a one-year low of $187.30. NEE’s market cap is $125B and the company has a P/E ratio of 31.07.

Eight different firms, including Argus Research and BMO Capital, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on NextEra Energy has been positive according to 62 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

