NextCure (NXTC) Gets a Buy Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Jeffrey Hung maintained a Buy rating on NextCure (NXTC) today and set a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $36.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Hung is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 42.9% success rate. Hung covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Voyager Therapeutics, and Acceleron Pharma.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NextCure is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $66.25, implying a 73.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $72.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $109.00 and a one-year low of $13.86. Currently, NextCure has an average volume of 228.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NXTC in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

NextCure, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing novel, first-in-class immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Its novel FIND-IO discovery technology identifies targets based on immunomodulatory function and on which the company is building a proprietary pipeline of immunomedicines. The company was founded by Michael S. Richman and Lieping Chen in September 2015 and is headquartered in Beltsville, MD.