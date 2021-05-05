NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance (NREF) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

In a report released yesterday, Stephen Laws from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance (NREF), with a price target of $22.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $20.81, close to its 52-week high of $21.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.8% and a 71.3% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Finance of America Companies, Colony Credit Real Estate, and Broadmark Realty Capital.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $21.75.

NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance’s market cap is currently $104.5M and has a P/E ratio of 12.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.81.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NREF in relation to earlier this year.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc is a real estate investment trust. It provides structured financing solutions by investing in mid-sized multifamily, storage and select-service and extended-stay hospitality properties.