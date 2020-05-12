NexGen Energy (NXE) Initiated with a Buy at Canaccord Genuity

In a report released yesterday, Katie Lachapelle from Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage with a Buy rating on NexGen Energy (NXE) and a price target of C$4.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.49.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for NexGen Energy with a $2.85 average price target.

Based on NexGen Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $9.93 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $15.33 million.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, and IsoEnergy. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.